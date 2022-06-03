Barclays Cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target to GBX 500

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONTTF. Citigroup raised Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 400 ($5.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ONTTF stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

