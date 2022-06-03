Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $218.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 81,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,554,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Barclays by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Barclays by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,716,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,870,000 after purchasing an additional 181,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

