Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.17. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.41).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

