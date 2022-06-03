Barclays Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

FME opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a one year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

