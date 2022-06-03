Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.61) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 283 ($3.58).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

