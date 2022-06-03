Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Get Barloworld alerts:

OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.