Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.65 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 94,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

