Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.