Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 181 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.66 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

