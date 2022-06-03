Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $332,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $11,705,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 387,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

