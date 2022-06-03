Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $357,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

MTCH stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.