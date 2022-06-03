Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,940 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $115,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

