Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

BLPH has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reduced their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 4,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

