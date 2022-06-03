Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $678.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

