Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BIG opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big Lots has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

