BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5.6%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,883,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,829 shares of company stock worth $4,783,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

