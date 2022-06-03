Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Up 9.5%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $553.22 and last traded at $553.22. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 854% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.77 and its 200-day moving average is $619.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

