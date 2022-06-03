BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 2.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 9,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

