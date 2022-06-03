Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168,297.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $38.49 million and approximately $168,297.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

