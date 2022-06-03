Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $21.44 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $21.44 or 0.00072016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $375.52 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00290052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

