Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,654.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,974 shares of company stock worth $1,368,247 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

