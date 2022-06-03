BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.09 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

