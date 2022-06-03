BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

