BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
