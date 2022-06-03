BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BGR opened at $13.02 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

