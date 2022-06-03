BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE BGR opened at $13.02 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
