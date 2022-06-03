BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

BGY stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

