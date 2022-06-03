BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,983. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.