BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 17.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 17.83. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.96 and a 52-week high of 29.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 355.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

