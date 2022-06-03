BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BLW opened at $13.97 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
