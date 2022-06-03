BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.97 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.