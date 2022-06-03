BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

