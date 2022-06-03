BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BYM opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

