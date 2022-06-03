BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $38.24 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.