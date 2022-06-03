BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $38.24 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.