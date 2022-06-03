Bluefin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

