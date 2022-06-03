Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 262,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.