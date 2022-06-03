Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,606.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from substantial improvement in its booking trends. Moreover, solid growth in domestic bookings is contributing well. Further, the company is experiencing solid momentum in international regions, which is a positive. Also, strong growth in rental car, airline ticket units and booked room nights is another positive. Additionally, solid momentum across the agency, merchant, and advertising and other businesses is contributing well. The ongoing vaccination drive and lifting up of travel restrictions in many parts of the world remain major tailwinds. Further, strengthening alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,784.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,372.36 on Tuesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,198.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,277.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

