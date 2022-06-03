Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Acquires $97,068.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BOOT opened at $84.64 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
