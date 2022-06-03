Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Acquires $97,068.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BOOT opened at $84.64 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

