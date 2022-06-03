Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. 1,015,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,684. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.30.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

