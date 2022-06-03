Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Down 4.5%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.72. 862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Danske cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

