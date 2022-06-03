Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

