Brian Becker Sells 7,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $988,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Brian Becker sold 401 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $5,020.52.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

