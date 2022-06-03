Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,388.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,408.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,312.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

