Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $275.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.