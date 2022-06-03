Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.27 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Cerus worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 573,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cerus by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 403,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 55,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,535.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,012 shares of company stock worth $1,785,820. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CERS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

