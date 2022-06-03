Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,850 shares of company stock worth $157,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

