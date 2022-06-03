Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UDR by 123.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $68,917,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

