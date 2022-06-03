Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

