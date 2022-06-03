Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.17% of Simulations Plus worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $49.47 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,428 shares of company stock worth $2,315,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

