Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

