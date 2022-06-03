Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 57,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFR opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

