Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 316 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,909,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

SEB opened at $4,175.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,577.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

