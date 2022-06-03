Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $166.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

